Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 Bedroom 1 bath apartment located in the Rice Sq and Grafton St area, prime location, moments from the train station, bus terminal, hospitals, supermarkets, stores, schools, restaurants and downtown, laundry room included don't let this slip you by call to get more information. Due to the Covid-19 Corona Virus viewings will be done via videos and or pictures