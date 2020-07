Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

I.T.C. Reality Corp. - Property Id: 302376



The Apartment is fully Renovated

Requirements for rent

First Month $ 1600

Last Month $ 1600

Plus security $ 1600

Okay when you're really interested about in our apartments please show up in main office located .

372 chandler st second floor Worcester Quality Apartments and make appointment to show the apartment .

Ph # 774-312-4188 Monday thru Friday

Office hours 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

1 Floor

Thanks

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302376

Property Id 302376



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5866010)