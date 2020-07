Amenities

Welcome to Castle Hill well-maintained first-floor unit features large one bedroom, bathroom with double sinks, spacious living room that leads out to your deck for family and friends entertaining. Washer and dryer hookups in unit, kitchen w/dining area includes dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal, range. Tenant is responsible for utilities, no pets allowed. A rental application and a credit report are required. Please contact listing agent for showings.