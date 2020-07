Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room concierge dog grooming area gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access key fob access cats allowed accessible bbq/grill bocce court business center clubhouse fire pit internet cafe lobby media room package receiving

Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm. The Rockwell is built into its environment, reflecting a nature-inspired aesthetic seamlessly blended with modern details and finishes to create an allure all its own. The community feels wrapped in its surroundings, with walking trails, biking paths and a kayak launch only steps away.



At The Rockwell, luxurious apartments and enticing amenities are complemented by an assortment of nearby retail destinations and easy access to I-495 and I-290. And for residents seeking an experience true to the New England outdoors, our Gear Garage is stocked with bikes, kayaks and an array of recreational equipment meaning nature excursions are always at-the-ready.