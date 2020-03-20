All apartments in Winchester
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

23 Salem St.

23 Salem Street · (857) 829-2449
Location

23 Salem Street, Winchester, MA 01890
Winchester Town Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great in-town location for this stellar Winchester Townhouse. All renovated, this has 2 full bathrooms, laundry hookups, gas heat and an amazing kitchen. Elegant floor-plan with eat in kitchen, formal dining room and large living room. High ceilings, lovely front porch and a large back yard too. Walk to shops, grocery, commuter rail, the High School, and lovely parks. Get to know this great Winchester location! *Laundry hookups are in the basement, tenants supply machines. Tenant responsible for snow removal and 1/2 of the landscaping fees.*

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Salem St. have any available units?
23 Salem St. has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Salem St. have?
Some of 23 Salem St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Salem St. currently offering any rent specials?
23 Salem St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Salem St. pet-friendly?
No, 23 Salem St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winchester.
Does 23 Salem St. offer parking?
No, 23 Salem St. does not offer parking.
Does 23 Salem St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Salem St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Salem St. have a pool?
No, 23 Salem St. does not have a pool.
Does 23 Salem St. have accessible units?
No, 23 Salem St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Salem St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Salem St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Salem St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Salem St. does not have units with air conditioning.
