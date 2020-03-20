23 Salem St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great in-town location for this stellar Winchester Townhouse. All renovated, this has 2 full bathrooms, laundry hookups, gas heat and an amazing kitchen. Elegant floor-plan with eat in kitchen, formal dining room and large living room. High ceilings, lovely front porch and a large back yard too. Walk to shops, grocery, commuter rail, the High School, and lovely parks. Get to know this great Winchester location! *Laundry hookups are in the basement, tenants supply machines. Tenant responsible for snow removal and 1/2 of the landscaping fees.*



Terms: One year lease