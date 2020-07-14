All apartments in Winchester
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:30 PM

Elmwood Apartments

2 Elmwood Avenue · (781) 912-3175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA 01890
Winchester Town Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 34 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 265 sqft

Unit 43 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Unit 13 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elmwood Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
extra storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Elmwood Place is a 27-unit apartment complex located in the affluent town of Winchester, MA. This attractive, garden-style, brick apartment building is located in Winchester Center, very close to the Commuter Rail. Constructed in 1929, this complex has a mix of units consisting of (10) studios and (17) one-bed residences. In addition, Elmwood Place has parking, laundry facilities as well as storage in the lower level. Winchester has been selected as one of the Top 12 Greater Boston towns in which to live. Winchester is a quaint little town just 8 miles north of Boston. The town has much to offer its residents; its proximity to Boston, access to the Commuter Rail and its high caliber schools. The town offers a traditional New England feel with its charming downtown center with brick sidewalks and lanterns.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $200 down deposit
Move-in Fees: 1st and last month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 1 pet per unit
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Street parking, or $75 extra tandem parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elmwood Apartments have any available units?
Elmwood Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elmwood Apartments have?
Some of Elmwood Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elmwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Elmwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elmwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Elmwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Elmwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Elmwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Elmwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elmwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elmwood Apartments have a pool?
No, Elmwood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Elmwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Elmwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Elmwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Elmwood Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Elmwood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Elmwood Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
