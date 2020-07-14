Elmwood Apartments

Amenities

Elmwood Place is a 27-unit apartment complex located in the affluent town of Winchester, MA. This attractive, garden-style, brick apartment building is located in Winchester Center, very close to the Commuter Rail. Constructed in 1929, this complex has a mix of units consisting of (10) studios and (17) one-bed residences. In addition, Elmwood Place has parking, laundry facilities as well as storage in the lower level. Winchester has been selected as one of the Top 12 Greater Boston towns in which to live. Winchester is a quaint little town just 8 miles north of Boston. The town has much to offer its residents; its proximity to Boston, access to the Commuter Rail and its high caliber schools. The town offers a traditional New England feel with its charming downtown center with brick sidewalks and lanterns.