123 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, MA with garage
Wilmington is the home of the Robert S. Peabody Museum, one of the nation’s most extensive depositories of Native American archeological collections.
Located in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, Wilmington is a town with a rich culture and roots that go all the way back to the 1600s. Things have changed a bit since the 1600s Wilmington--indoor plumbing is a huge plus--and the city has a population of just over 22,000. The city has a history of freedom fighting during wartime, serving as a stop on the underground railroad and having a quadrupled population after World War 2 -- make love, not war.
Wilmington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.