Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, MA with garage

Wilmington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,077
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
7 Units Available
METRO @ Wilmington Station
10 Burlington Ave, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1160 sqft
A convenient Metro-Link connection makes it easier to access Boston's North Station. Take advantage of in-unit laundry and the ample storage made possible by large walk-in closets.
Last updated August 20 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmington
Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Woburn
54 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
Studio
$2,010
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.

1 of 30

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
69 Elm St
69 Elm Street, Woburn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Wynnmere
8 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1412 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
20 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Woods Corner
24 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
15 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
17 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,821
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
5 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,074
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,168
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Side
11 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Commons at Boston Road
499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1155 sqft
New apartment homes with extra storage and high ceilings. Residents get access to a media room, clubhouse, and picnic area. Near Ralph Hill Conservation Area. Easy access to I-95 and Route 3 for convenient transportation.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan's Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1 Woodview Way
1 Woodview Way, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
754 sqft
Introducing Andovers' newest luxury apartment homes! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, large walk-in closets, and side by side washer and dryer.
City Guide for Wilmington, MA

Wilmington is the home of the Robert S. Peabody Museum, one of the nation's most extensive depositories of Native American archeological collections.

Located in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, Wilmington is a town with a rich culture and roots that go all the way back to the 1600s. Things have changed a bit since the 1600s Wilmington--indoor plumbing is a huge plus--and the city has a population of just over 22,000. The city has a history of freedom fighting during wartime, serving as a stop on the underground railroad and having a quadrupled population after World War 2 -- make love, not war.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wilmington, MA

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wilmington, MA

Wilmington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

