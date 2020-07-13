Edgewood Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage dogs allowed cats allowed pool pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments hot tub internet access package receiving

Style Has Found an Address!Not just a place to live, but a place to call home. Edgewood features sophisticated details that will make your home feel grand and distinguished. Edgewood is a master plan smart-growth community that features energy-rated appliances and a recycling program.Nestled in a beautiful natural wooded setting, Edgewood offers easy access to Route 93, Interstates 95 (Rt. 128) and 495, and Routes 28 and 62 and places like Boston, Logan Airport, beaches and an abundance of local retail shopping.Apartments in North Reading MA 01864Boston is a great place to be, no matter if you are just visiting the city or looking to settle down. Apartments in North Reading MA 01864 strike just the right balance between easy access to the Boston community and suburban living in the historic Massachusetts countryside. North Reading was settled as farmland in 1651, and it has continued to provide comfortable living to its residents ever since.Massachusetts towns know about both independence and cooperation. The gently rolling hills hold many family farms that go back for centuries. They have developed an interlocking system of municipal partnership that makes the town really work for the people. North Reading is one of many clean, enjoyable, and affordable communities in the area. They have delicious local restaurants and excellent schools. The mass transit system is also well developed. If you want to take in the sights of downtown Boston you are only a short drive or bus ride away. I-93 passes right by the edge of North Reading.North Reading is a great place to raise a family. The healthy country air is easy on young lungs, and the farm fresh produce improves everyone's nutrition intake. The Ipswitch River winds its way through the center of the town, delighting visitors with beautiful scenes of nature and plentiful bird watching opportunities. The enormous forests that lie to the north of town provide hiking, as well as chances to study the area's long history and fascinating geology. Sports like ice skating and cross country skiing are popular in the winter. Golfers will also enjoy the nearby Sagamore Springs Golf Club and Hill View Country Club.It is certainly convenient to live so close to Boston and to still have all the advantages of a rural town. There is so much to do in Boston, from exploring the historic waterfront to visiting world famous museums, that it is difficult to list it all. The city is rich with adventure and opportunity. If you wish to live in town and work in Boston or nearby Lawrence, then you will find the commute easy and pleasant. There are also ample employment opportunities right here in North Reading, especially for those who wish to work outdoors.If you are looking for a great town in which to settle down, then look no further. The community is open and friendly, and the suburban comforts of the Massachusetts hills are greatly enhanced by proximity to Boston, one of the great cities of the world. The best of both worlds is waiting for you in North Reading.