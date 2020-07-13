All apartments in Wilmington
Edgewood Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:56 PM

Edgewood Apartments

100 Lowell Rd · (978) 705-4174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA 01864

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101-307 · Avail. now

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 111-107 · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 102-107 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102-110 · Avail. now

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 106-303 · Avail. now

$2,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edgewood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Style Has Found an Address!Not just a place to live, but a place to call home. Edgewood features sophisticated details that will make your home feel grand and distinguished. Edgewood is a master plan smart-growth community that features energy-rated appliances and a recycling program.Nestled in a beautiful natural wooded setting, Edgewood offers easy access to Route 93, Interstates 95 (Rt. 128) and 495, and Routes 28 and 62 and places like Boston, Logan Airport, beaches and an abundance of local retail shopping.Apartments in North Reading MA 01864Boston is a great place to be, no matter if you are just visiting the city or looking to settle down. Apartments in North Reading MA 01864 strike just the right balance between easy access to the Boston community and suburban living in the historic Massachusetts countryside. North Reading was settled as farmland in 1651, and it has continued to provide comfortable living to its residents ever since.Massachusetts towns know about both independence and cooperation. The gently rolling hills hold many family farms that go back for centuries. They have developed an interlocking system of municipal partnership that makes the town really work for the people. North Reading is one of many clean, enjoyable, and affordable communities in the area. They have delicious local restaurants and excellent schools. The mass transit system is also well developed. If you want to take in the sights of downtown Boston you are only a short drive or bus ride away. I-93 passes right by the edge of North Reading.North Reading is a great place to raise a family. The healthy country air is easy on young lungs, and the farm fresh produce improves everyone's nutrition intake. The Ipswitch River winds its way through the center of the town, delighting visitors with beautiful scenes of nature and plentiful bird watching opportunities. The enormous forests that lie to the north of town provide hiking, as well as chances to study the area's long history and fascinating geology. Sports like ice skating and cross country skiing are popular in the winter. Golfers will also enjoy the nearby Sagamore Springs Golf Club and Hill View Country Club.It is certainly convenient to live so close to Boston and to still have all the advantages of a rural town. There is so much to do in Boston, from exploring the historic waterfront to visiting world famous museums, that it is difficult to list it all. The city is rich with adventure and opportunity. If you wish to live in town and work in Boston or nearby Lawrence, then you will find the commute easy and pleasant. There are also ample employment opportunities right here in North Reading, especially for those who wish to work outdoors.If you are looking for a great town in which to settle down, then look no further. The community is open and friendly, and the suburban comforts of the Massachusetts hills are greatly enhanced by proximity to Boston, one of the great cities of the world. The best of both worlds is waiting for you in North Reading.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $0
Deposit: $500-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: Rottweilers, Pit Bulls, and Doberman Pinchers breeds are prohibited. .
Cats
restrictions: Rottweilers, Pit Bulls, and Doberman Pinchers breeds are prohibited.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edgewood Apartments have any available units?
Edgewood Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Edgewood Apartments have?
Some of Edgewood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgewood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Edgewood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edgewood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Edgewood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Edgewood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Edgewood Apartments offers parking.
Does Edgewood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edgewood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgewood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Edgewood Apartments has a pool.
Does Edgewood Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Edgewood Apartments has accessible units.
Does Edgewood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edgewood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Edgewood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Edgewood Apartments has units with air conditioning.
