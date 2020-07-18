32 Whites Ave.

Amenities
Massive 2 bed 2 full baths condo right near Watertown Square. Big and sunny bedrooms. Two walk-in Closet with plenty of storage. Extra storage in the basement. Kitchen futures granite countertop, granite breakfast bar, and disposal. One assigned parking spot. Close to highways and access to all bus lines to Cambridge and Boston, including #71 directly to Harvard University, #70 directly to MIT, #57 directly to BU and Northeastern University, #504 to Copley Square. The building has an elevator, Package Concierge, laundry, pool table, table tennis table, and a renovated gym. Pets are negotiable. Do not miss this opportunity because there is nothing else like it in its price range in town
Terms: One year lease