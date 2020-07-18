All apartments in Watertown Town
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

32 Whites Ave.

32 Whites Avenue · (617) 959-2898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 Whites Avenue, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
tennis court
Massive 2 bed 2 full baths condo right near Watertown Square. Big and sunny bedrooms. Two walk-in Closet with plenty of storage. Extra storage in the basement. Kitchen futures granite countertop, granite breakfast bar, and disposal. One assigned parking spot. Close to highways and access to all bus lines to Cambridge and Boston, including #71 directly to Harvard University, #70 directly to MIT, #57 directly to BU and Northeastern University, #504 to Copley Square. The building has an elevator, Package Concierge, laundry, pool table, table tennis table, and a renovated gym. Pets are negotiable. Do not miss this opportunity because there is nothing else like it in its price range in town

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Whites Ave. have any available units?
32 Whites Ave. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Whites Ave. have?
Some of 32 Whites Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Whites Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
32 Whites Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Whites Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 32 Whites Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 32 Whites Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 32 Whites Ave. offers parking.
Does 32 Whites Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Whites Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Whites Ave. have a pool?
No, 32 Whites Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 32 Whites Ave. have accessible units?
No, 32 Whites Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Whites Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Whites Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Whites Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Whites Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
