16 Lyons St.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Truly awesome two-level townhouse-style 4BR with two and a half baths on the Cambridge line in Watertown! Great setup for large groups with a finished basement and ample off street parking at no extra cost. Unit has clean carpet throughout, all bedrooms are decently sized, kitchen has a dishwasher, and laundry is in the UNIT. 15 minute commute to Harvard Sq via the 71 and 73 buses that pick up right at the end of the street! Available September 1st, one cat may be allowed, but no dogs please.



Terms: One year lease