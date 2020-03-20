All apartments in Watertown Town
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

16 Lyons St.

16 Lyons Street · (617) 544-7368
Location

16 Lyons Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Truly awesome two-level townhouse-style 4BR with two and a half baths on the Cambridge line in Watertown! Great setup for large groups with a finished basement and ample off street parking at no extra cost. Unit has clean carpet throughout, all bedrooms are decently sized, kitchen has a dishwasher, and laundry is in the UNIT. 15 minute commute to Harvard Sq via the 71 and 73 buses that pick up right at the end of the street! Available September 1st, one cat may be allowed, but no dogs please.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Lyons St. have any available units?
16 Lyons St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Lyons St. have?
Some of 16 Lyons St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Lyons St. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Lyons St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Lyons St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Lyons St. is pet friendly.
Does 16 Lyons St. offer parking?
Yes, 16 Lyons St. does offer parking.
Does 16 Lyons St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Lyons St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Lyons St. have a pool?
No, 16 Lyons St. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Lyons St. have accessible units?
No, 16 Lyons St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Lyons St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Lyons St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Lyons St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Lyons St. does not have units with air conditioning.
