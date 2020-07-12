/
chemistry
235 Apartments for rent in Chemistry, Waltham, MA
41 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
1 Unit Available
21 Cooper St
21 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1080 sqft
Waltham lux 2 bed/2 bath ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270002 Brand new Waltham luxury 2 bed/2 bath apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.
1 Unit Available
22 Cooper St
22 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
700 sqft
Brand New Waltham luxury 1 bed - Property Id: 269991 Brand new Waltham luxury 1 bed apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.
13 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
33 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,073
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
30 Units Available
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,205
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
7 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
12 Units Available
Watch Factory Lofts
185 Crescent St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,965
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1006 sqft
Must-see luxury apartments at the original home of the Waltham Watch Factory! With historic character and modern finishes this new development has apartment homes of exceptional quality and attention to detail.
1 Unit Available
192 Adams St # 1
192 Adams St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Flexible move-in date (June, July, August). Two bedroom apartment with living room and huge eat in kitchen. Includes coin laundry and 1 off street parking spot. Plenty of free street parking out front. Cats ok. Sorry no dogs.
1 Unit Available
55 Columbus Ave # 2
55 Columbus Avenue, Waltham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Brand New Luxury Renovation. Two floors of living space. Two Large Bedrooms, living room, pantry, kitchen and new tile bathroom on main floor. Two more large bedrooms and a third medium sized bedroom on top floor.
1 Unit Available
343 Crescent
343 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Call/Text/Email -(617) 921-8677 Available September 1st, 2020 - This apartment has 2 full baths, walk-in closets, laundry, parking and more! Two ENORMOUS bedrooms in the back (lots of privacy) larger than most dorms, large enough for two persons.
1 Unit Available
146 Adams
146 Adams Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
121 Ash St.
121 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,495
375 sqft
Cozy studio located on Ash St/Moody. Unit is carpeted and has AC. Older kitchen but good space. Heat, hot water and 1 parking spot included. No pets No undergrads Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
157 Summer
157 Summer Street, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2325 sqft
Spacious 3 level, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom 2325 sq foot townhouse located in Waltham. Off street parking for three cars, laundry hook ups in unit. Pets allowed. Available now! Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
23 Townsend
23 Townsend Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2000 sqft
Move in date 8/1/20: Exceptional TWO FLOOR apartment with all utilities included. Large living room, full bathroom, eat in kitchen, large bedroom and bonus room on main floor.
1 Unit Available
30 Lyman
30 Lyman Street, Waltham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
28 Noble St.
28 Noble Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1288 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor condo - 2 family sized bedrooms with good closet space, 1 smaller bedroom, large living room, beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances that flows into formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
84 Prospect St.
84 Prospect Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
Handy, convenient location. Easy walk to shopping,transportation and restaurants. Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
40 Brown St.
40 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Available June 3rd, 2020. This first floor apartment offers a large living room, laundry (no coins!) and extra storage space in basement. Apartment has two off-street parking space plus all-day on-street parking less than a block away.
1 Unit Available
29 Washington Ave.
29 Washington Avenue, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1700 sqft
Expansive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in an ideal area of Waltham. Minutes to Moody St and the Mass Pike is nearby. Eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, and great sized bedrooms. To top things off two parking spaces are included.
1 Unit Available
119 BROWN STREET
119 Brown Street, Waltham, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Close to Bentley and Brandeis.
1 Unit Available
77 Ash Street
77 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
600 sqft
Modern and Updated 2 bedroom unit located in a meticulously-maintained building, just steps to popular Moody Street and near Newton line.
1 Unit Available
275 Crescent Street
275 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 275 Crescent Street in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
134 Summer Street
134 Summer Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 134 Summer Street in Waltham. View photos, descriptions and more!
