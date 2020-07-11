All apartments in Stoneham
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

100 Park Terr Dr.

100 Park Terrace Drive · (617) 771-7949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Park Terrace Drive, Stoneham, MA 02180
Wyoming

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 142 · Avail. now

$1,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Spacious 1bdr/1bth condo unit in the best location of Stoneham on the Melrose line. Minutes from commuter rail or Oak Grove station, close to Melrose center + highway access. Recently updated w/ newer SS appliances, countertops, pergo kitchen flooring, and huge California closet / with organizers, in Bedroom. Extra large sunny balcony overlooking tennis court. Condo also features in-ground pool, guest parking, and laundry. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN RENT! Unit comes with 1 car parking, extra parking is available for an additional fee. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Tenants must have good credit + income verification. Available AUGUST 1ST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Park Terr Dr. have any available units?
100 Park Terr Dr. has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Park Terr Dr. have?
Some of 100 Park Terr Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Park Terr Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
100 Park Terr Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Park Terr Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 100 Park Terr Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stoneham.
Does 100 Park Terr Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 100 Park Terr Dr. offers parking.
Does 100 Park Terr Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Park Terr Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Park Terr Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 100 Park Terr Dr. has a pool.
Does 100 Park Terr Dr. have accessible units?
No, 100 Park Terr Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Park Terr Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Park Terr Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Park Terr Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Park Terr Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
