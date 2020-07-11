100 Park Terr Dr.

Amenities

Spacious 1bdr/1bth condo unit in the best location of Stoneham on the Melrose line. Minutes from commuter rail or Oak Grove station, close to Melrose center + highway access. Recently updated w/ newer SS appliances, countertops, pergo kitchen flooring, and huge California closet / with organizers, in Bedroom. Extra large sunny balcony overlooking tennis court. Condo also features in-ground pool, guest parking, and laundry. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN RENT! Unit comes with 1 car parking, extra parking is available for an additional fee. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Tenants must have good credit + income verification. Available AUGUST 1ST.