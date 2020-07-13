/
177 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Stoneham, MA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
202 Units Available
Nobility Hill
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winchester Highlands
225 Fallon Rd 370
225 Fallon Road, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,385
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RESORT STYLE LIVING RIGHT IN STONEHAM! $1000 OFF! - Property Id: 299527 1 And 2 bedroom apartments available now!!! Right off 93!! Pet friendly, Gym, Stunning Pool, Jacuzzi, Outdoor Entertaining, Social Lounge, Cyber studio, Coffee Lounge! Cal or
Results within 1 mile of Stoneham
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
$
17 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,797
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
15 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
48 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,220
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
West Side
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,455
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
12 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
31 Beltran St 2
31 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 West Malden Apartment - 2nd Floor - Property Id: 61318 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with lots of natural sunlight located in quiet West Malden neighborhood. Off street parking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Medford
787 Fellsway W
787 Fellsway West, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
688 sqft
Welcome to 787 Fellsway W where this well maintained single family home is a Commuter's Dream. A Quick 1/4 Mile from Rt.
Results within 5 miles of Stoneham
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
28 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
27 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,165
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,598
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,681
933 sqft
The Graphic is a state-of-the-art luxury apartment community in Charlestown, MA, designed to foster an active, experience-focused lifestyle for anyone who appreciates beautiful, thoughtful, timeless design.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
24 Units Available
North Cambridge
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,243
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
$
15 Units Available
Montrose
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,011
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
19 Units Available
East Cambridge
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,371
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,511
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,765
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,064
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,196
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
6 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,274
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
107 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1141 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
13 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,975
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
100 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,446
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
53 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,287
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
