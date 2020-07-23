Apartment List
/
MA
/
stoneham
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

225 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stoneham, MA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Stoneham provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyl... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
120 summer St.
120 Summer Street, Stoneham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Backed with recreation park, this rental unit located on the 2nd and 3rd levels.
Results within 1 mile of Stoneham
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,415
1488 sqft
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
18 Beltran Street 1
18 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
5-min walk to Orange Line T. Nice 3-bed unit - Property Id: 300572 3 bedroom unit with one large living room, one eat-in kitchen, and one spacious bathroom. Very close (5-min walk) to Orange Line. Recent renovation. Laundry onsite.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Winchester Town Center
54 Swanton St
54 Swanton Street, Winchester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1800 sqft
Fully rebuilt townhouse in desirable Muraco School district! This tastefully remodeled home offers 4 levels of living space with 3 bedroom and 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
12 West Wyoming Ave.
12 West Wyoming Avenue, Melrose, MA
Large 4 bedroom unit in a commuters paradise. Two-level unit has a kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, gas stove & modern fixtures. Living room boasts French doors opening to light filled sunroom.
Results within 5 miles of Stoneham
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
30 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,424
1567 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
60 Units Available
North Cambridge
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,747
1462 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
54 Units Available
North Woburn
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1388 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,610
1358 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
51 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1360 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
13 Units Available
Powder House
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1279 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
24 Units Available
Burlington Town Center
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,020
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:10 AM
11 Units Available
Oakland Vale
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1473 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,173
1294 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
49 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,835
1389 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
43 Units Available
North Cambridge
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,273
1345 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
23 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,589
1356 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
59 Units Available
Wellington
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,656
1473 sqft
From the moment you walk through the grand entrance you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1173 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
63 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,913
1490 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 3 at 12:12 AM
9 Units Available
Wellington
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1431 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Hill
13 Peterson Terrace - 2
13 Peterson Terrace, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1530 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom/ 2 FULL bath property in the highly desirable location near Porter & Davis Square.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Neighborhood Nine
25 Hudson St
25 Hudson Street, Cambridge, MA
HARVARD Square!!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! 4 Bed 2 Bath built 1985- lead free. 2nd floor of split level house on quite tree lined one-way street just off Mass Ave. Very close to Harvard Law and short distance to Porter.
City Guide for Stoneham, MA

A musical history: Stoneham was once home to J. Geils, frontman for the J. Geils Band. The three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee lived in Stoneham while he was busy attending college, and forming his now-famous band. They have been known to play a song or two about the town still, so keep your eyes and ears open.

Stoneham was a part of Charlestown, MA during its early years and was mostly a farming community. In 1645, it declared its independence and became its own town. During the Industrial Revolution, Stoneham became a major shoe-manufacturing center in New England. Now, because of its location so near to Boston, as well as to the technology and business centers of the outlying areas, Stoneham is primarily a commuter community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stoneham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Stoneham, MA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Stoneham provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Stoneham. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Similar Pages

Stoneham 1 Bedroom ApartmentsStoneham Accessible ApartmentsStoneham Apartments with BalconiesStoneham Apartments with Gyms
Stoneham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStoneham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsStoneham Apartments with ParkingStoneham Apartments with Pools
Stoneham Apartments with Washer-DryersStoneham Dog Friendly ApartmentsStoneham Pet Friendly ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MA
Cumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MABridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MABellingham, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music