Salem, MA
15 Lynde St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:20 AM

15 Lynde St

15 Lynde Street · (978) 836-6562
Location

15 Lynde Street, Salem, MA 01970
Downtown Salem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
*PLEASE EMAIL THE LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* - AVAILABLE NOW - LOCATION & VALUE - Third floor condo apartment in Downtown Salem This spacious apartment features hardwood floors, tall ceilings and period detail throughout. Laundry is located in the basement. There is a common deck off the kitchen. This is a great commuter apartment with the Boston bound Commuter Rail just steps away. You're also close to all that Salem has to offer including bars, restaurants, museums and more. HEAT & HOT WATER is included. Sorry, NO PETS allowed per condo bylaws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Lynde St have any available units?
15 Lynde St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salem, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Lynde St have?
Some of 15 Lynde St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Lynde St currently offering any rent specials?
15 Lynde St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Lynde St pet-friendly?
No, 15 Lynde St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 15 Lynde St offer parking?
No, 15 Lynde St does not offer parking.
Does 15 Lynde St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Lynde St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Lynde St have a pool?
No, 15 Lynde St does not have a pool.
Does 15 Lynde St have accessible units?
No, 15 Lynde St does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Lynde St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Lynde St has units with dishwashers.
