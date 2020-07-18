15 Lynde St

Amenities

*PLEASE EMAIL THE LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* - AVAILABLE NOW - LOCATION & VALUE - Third floor condo apartment in Downtown Salem This spacious apartment features hardwood floors, tall ceilings and period detail throughout. Laundry is located in the basement. There is a common deck off the kitchen. This is a great commuter apartment with the Boston bound Commuter Rail just steps away. You're also close to all that Salem has to offer including bars, restaurants, museums and more. HEAT & HOT WATER is included. Sorry, NO PETS allowed per condo bylaws.