3 bedroom apartments
200 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Revere, MA
Crescent Beach
31 Units Available
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,040
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
38 Endicott ave 2
38 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 38 Endicott Ave - Property Id: 291938 $3000 / 4br - 1200ft - Beautiful apartment near the T and the Beach Available September 1st This is your wonderful oasis near the beach. This is a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.
Downtown Revere
1 Unit Available
85 Yeamans
85 Yeamans St, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
34 Sumner St.
34 Sumner Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Downtown Revere
1 Unit Available
82-84 Winthrop Ave.
82 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment. Completely redone. New Hardwood Floors, windows, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, light fixtures, granite countertops, bathroom fixtures, furnace and on demand hot water.
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
641 Beach St.
641 Beach Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1368 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Hopkins St.
25 Hopkins Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
This is a completely renovated 3 bedroom plus office 1400 sq 2nd floor apartment with a brand new kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in the living room and carpeted bedrooms.
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
185 Endicott Ave.
185 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA
This Spacious, Tranquil Single Family With Amazing Ocean Views! Located in the Beachmont neighborhood of Revere, on a hill overlooking the ocean. The house itself has many fine touches and features throughout...
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
485 Beach Street - 2
485 Beach Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Available June 1st, 2020 Please cut and paste the link in your browser to see the 3D tour and Doll house. https://www.asteroommls.
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
649 Beach Street
649 Beach Street, Revere, MA
Move in June 15th! Northshore living by the Beach! This First floor home is located minutes to Revere beach and Revere Beach MBTA Blue line. A spacious renovated 4 bedroom, Currently being utilized as 5 bedroom Many updates here.
Results within 1 mile of Revere
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
41 Saint Edward Rd.
41 Saint Edward Road, Boston, MA
Brand new listing, This 4 Bedroom/1 Bathroom has it and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, walnut stained hardwood floors, Carrera marble bathroom, new 96% super high efficient central AC powered by a WIFI
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
13 Wordsworth
13 Wordsworth Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 Bath. Great Porch / Backyard. Close to Wood Island T stop. Fantastic Unit! Terms: One year lease
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1332 Eastern Ave.
1332 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
New construction townhouse in Malden! This gem will have a gas fireplace , granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a yard, parking and much more... Call for a personal tour today Terms: One year lease
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
722 Saratoga St.
722 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath apartment was fully gutted and renovated in 2016. This apartment has new everything.
Results within 5 miles of Revere
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,705
1567 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,972
1360 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Chinatown - Leather District
56 Units Available
Radian
120 Kingston St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,893
1471 sqft
Modern high-rise living near Downtown Crossing and Chinatown. New apartments are bright and feature modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with garage, gym and conference room. Green community.
East Cambridge
45 Units Available
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,115
1426 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
D Street - West Broadway
28 Units Available
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,685
1349 sqft
Located in the Seaport District and only minutes away from historic monuments, this community is packed with amenities like garage parking, 24-hour gym and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Wellington
40 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1358 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
D Street - West Broadway
80 Units Available
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$8,898
1613 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
Chinatown - Leather District
34 Units Available
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,773
1540 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.
Kendall Square
37 Units Available
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,890
1661 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
West End
46 Units Available
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,335
1744 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
