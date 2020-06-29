589 Broadway

Amenities

Affordable 1 bed unit in locked building in the center of Revere, close to shops and restaurants and many more! Convenient location for public transit. 1 to 2 miles to the beach! Brand new dishwasher installed last month, new fridge from 2019. It also will come with 1 assigned off street parking spot! -(parking spot G). The unit has a open kitchen connected to living area. large bedroom with a good size closet, bonus coat closet in hallway by entrance. Coin-up laundry in building. Water and Heat are included in rent! **Available on August 1st, 2020