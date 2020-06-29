All apartments in Revere
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

589 Broadway

589 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

589 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151
Downtown Revere

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Affordable 1 bed unit in locked building in the center of Revere, close to shops and restaurants and many more! Convenient location for public transit. 1 to 2 miles to the beach! Brand new dishwasher installed last month, new fridge from 2019. It also will come with 1 assigned off street parking spot! -(parking spot G). The unit has a open kitchen connected to living area. large bedroom with a good size closet, bonus coat closet in hallway by entrance. Coin-up laundry in building. Water and Heat are included in rent! **Available on August 1st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 589 Broadway have any available units?
589 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Revere, MA.
What amenities does 589 Broadway have?
Some of 589 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 589 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
589 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 589 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 589 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 589 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 589 Broadway offers parking.
Does 589 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 589 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 589 Broadway have a pool?
No, 589 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 589 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 589 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 589 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 589 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 589 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 589 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
