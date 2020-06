Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking internet access dogs allowed

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 38 Endicott Ave - Property Id: 291938



$3000 / 4br - 1200ft - Beautiful apartment near the T and the Beach

Available September 1st

This is your wonderful oasis near the beach.

This is a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.

Room for 1-2 cars off street parking.

You can get residents on steet parking as well.

You are in a prime spot.



5 min walk to the beach

5 min walk Beachmont Train stop on the Blue Line

10 min to Logan Airport

20 min from Faneuil Hall/ Downtown Boston



Includs:

Washer/Dryer

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Hot water

Garbage removal

Recycling removal

Wifi hookup (your chice Xfinity or RCN)

AC available



$3000 first, last, and security. No fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291938

Property Id 291938



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5825319)