185 Endicott Ave.

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This Spacious, Tranquil Single Family With Amazing Ocean Views! Located in the Beachmont neighborhood of Revere, on a hill overlooking the ocean. The house itself has many fine touches and features throughout... -- wood CEILINGS on the front porch, except for the kitchen, wood floors are featured throughout. Windows are a signature feature, from a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows in the family room (overlooking the porch and the ocean); to five wall-height windows, a picture window, french doors, an artful half-moon window and a skylight in the dining room -- an interior bay window divides the family room and the passage that leads from the dining room to the porch. The family room, an 8 ft by 6 ft space with desk and shelving has been perfect for small office usage -- four decks and porches provide space for sun, vistas or simple relaxation. From top to bottom they are: a parapet and sun deck in the back of the house (with some water views); a private deck off the master bedroom at the front of the house with the best-of-all views of the ocean; a 22 by 8 foot covered front porch off the family room on the main floor, with its own wide water panorama; and a two-seater lawn deck, with great ocean, yard and neighborhood views. Each of the two upstairs bedrooms has a private full bath. There is a third full bath on the main floor by the kitchen and also a half-bath! The property also features a street-side two-car garage (detached). Tenants would be responsible for all utilities including Water.



Terms: One year lease