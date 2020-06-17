All apartments in Revere
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

185 Endicott Ave.

185 Endicott Avenue · (617) 822-1683
Location

185 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA 02151
Beachmont

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2692 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Spacious, Tranquil Single Family With Amazing Ocean Views! Located in the Beachmont neighborhood of Revere, on a hill overlooking the ocean. The house itself has many fine touches and features throughout... -- wood CEILINGS on the front porch, except for the kitchen, wood floors are featured throughout. Windows are a signature feature, from a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows in the family room (overlooking the porch and the ocean); to five wall-height windows, a picture window, french doors, an artful half-moon window and a skylight in the dining room -- an interior bay window divides the family room and the passage that leads from the dining room to the porch. The family room, an 8 ft by 6 ft space with desk and shelving has been perfect for small office usage -- four decks and porches provide space for sun, vistas or simple relaxation. From top to bottom they are: a parapet and sun deck in the back of the house (with some water views); a private deck off the master bedroom at the front of the house with the best-of-all views of the ocean; a 22 by 8 foot covered front porch off the family room on the main floor, with its own wide water panorama; and a two-seater lawn deck, with great ocean, yard and neighborhood views. Each of the two upstairs bedrooms has a private full bath. There is a third full bath on the main floor by the kitchen and also a half-bath! The property also features a street-side two-car garage (detached). Tenants would be responsible for all utilities including Water.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

