Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Located Near the Water and Train in Incredible Revere Location! Brand NEW Total Gut Renovation over multiple floors! Brand New Hardwood Floor, Central Air, Large Bedrooms, Open Living Room Concept. Incredible Grand Kitchen With Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances. High End Bathrooms Throughout The Unit. Located Near The Blue Line, Available August 1st! Pictures From Same Developer Not of Exact Unit



Terms: One year lease