All apartments in Revere
Find more places like 15 Wave Ave #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Revere, MA
/
15 Wave Ave #6
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

15 Wave Ave #6

15 Wave Ave · (617) 822-1683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Revere
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15 Wave Ave, Revere, MA 02151
Beachmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15 Wave Ave #6 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
**BEACHMONT 2 BED 1 BATH, AVAIL MAY 1ST, CENTRAL AIR, 5 MIN TO T, BEACH** - **AVAILABLE MAY 1ST**This top floor unit is drenched in sunlight, has central air, access to roof deck with Ocean view! Conveniently located in a six unit building is a commuters dream. Close to historic Revere Beach, the Beachmont MBTA station, shopping and dining, everything is within short distance to your new home. Hardwood floors throughout the unit too!
CONTACT KYLE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
EMAIL: KYLE@BOSTONCAPITALMGMT.NET
PHONE: 617-822-1683

(RLNE4886734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Wave Ave #6 have any available units?
15 Wave Ave #6 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15 Wave Ave #6 currently offering any rent specials?
15 Wave Ave #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Wave Ave #6 pet-friendly?
No, 15 Wave Ave #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 15 Wave Ave #6 offer parking?
No, 15 Wave Ave #6 does not offer parking.
Does 15 Wave Ave #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Wave Ave #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Wave Ave #6 have a pool?
No, 15 Wave Ave #6 does not have a pool.
Does 15 Wave Ave #6 have accessible units?
No, 15 Wave Ave #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Wave Ave #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Wave Ave #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Wave Ave #6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Wave Ave #6 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15 Wave Ave #6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway
Revere, MA 02151
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive
Revere, MA 02151
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl
Revere, MA 02151

Similar Pages

Revere 1 BedroomsRevere 2 Bedrooms
Revere Apartments with BalconyRevere Pet Friendly Places
Revere Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA
Woburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Revere
Crescent Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity