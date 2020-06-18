120 Holmes St

Amenities
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit in North Quincy has a modern style with high ceilings and large windows that bring in an abundance of natural light, automatic blinds, sliding industrial door for the second bedroom and a bike rack. The modern kitchen is finished with brand new gas range and microwave, granite counter tops, a free-standing island with overhang for seating, stainless appliances. Control the heat and AC with your thermostat, In-unit washer and dryer. Professionally managed elevator building, steps distance from the North Quincy MBTA Red Line , grocery stores, bank, and other local amenities such as highway access, gyms, pharmacies, post office, restaurants and more. One off-street assigned parking spot, No pets or smoking. Tenant responsible for gas and electric utilities. 12-month lease or longer and available ASAP.