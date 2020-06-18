All apartments in Quincy
Find more places like 120 Holmes St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Quincy, MA
/
120 Holmes St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

120 Holmes St

120 Holmes Street · (617) 519-1495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Quincy
See all
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

120 Holmes Street, Quincy, MA 02171
Montclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit in North Quincy has a modern style with high ceilings and large windows that bring in an abundance of natural light, automatic blinds, sliding industrial door for the second bedroom and a bike rack. The modern kitchen is finished with brand new gas range and microwave, granite counter tops, a free-standing island with overhang for seating, stainless appliances. Control the heat and AC with your thermostat, In-unit washer and dryer. Professionally managed elevator building, steps distance from the North Quincy MBTA Red Line , grocery stores, bank, and other local amenities such as highway access, gyms, pharmacies, post office, restaurants and more. One off-street assigned parking spot, No pets or smoking. Tenant responsible for gas and electric utilities. 12-month lease or longer and available ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Holmes St have any available units?
120 Holmes St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Holmes St have?
Some of 120 Holmes St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Holmes St currently offering any rent specials?
120 Holmes St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Holmes St pet-friendly?
No, 120 Holmes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 120 Holmes St offer parking?
Yes, 120 Holmes St does offer parking.
Does 120 Holmes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Holmes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Holmes St have a pool?
No, 120 Holmes St does not have a pool.
Does 120 Holmes St have accessible units?
No, 120 Holmes St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Holmes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Holmes St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 120 Holmes St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rosecliff
790 Willard St
Quincy, MA 02169
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02169
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St
Quincy, MA 02170
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St
Quincy, MA 02169
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St
Quincy, MA 02169
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St
Quincy, MA 02169
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd
Quincy, MA 02169

Similar Pages

Quincy 1 BedroomsQuincy 2 Bedrooms
Quincy Apartments with GymQuincy Apartments with Parking
Quincy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South QuincyQuincy CenterQuincy Point
Marina BayNorth Quincy
Blue Hills ReservationMontclair

Apartments Near Colleges

Quincy CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity