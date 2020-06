Amenities

Very nice 2 bedroom unit located on the second floor of popular "Eaton Village". Fully applianced modern galley kitchen. Open dining room that leads into a spacious living room. Relaxing private outside deck with great views. King size master bedroom with lots of closet space. Good size guest bedroom with closet. Beautiful updated bathroom. Attractive hardwood flooring. Heat, hot water and cooking all included in the rent.Sorry no pets or smokers. Strong credit required.