31 Mohawk Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

31 Mohawk Street

31 Mohawk Street · (857) 234-9083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

31 Mohawk Street, Norfolk County, MA 02067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $2699 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,699

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 09/01/20 beautiful single family with swimming pool - Property Id: 322110

Beautiful and bright three bedroom 1.5 bath home on level ACRE LOT on a quiet side street in a great location near lake, with standard size swimming pool, with new pump. Hardwoods throughout and a very spacious open floor concept. 22 x 13 family room off of kitchen overlooks gorgeous lot. Finished office in basement. Fenced in yard. Basement has access to 1 car garage with opener. Basement has washer/dryer that is included. Gas heating is clean and cheap in winter. New Central AC system. A GREAT HOME in CNN Money Magazine's #3 Rated Community in the US, one of the top school systems in Massachusetts and one of the safest communities in Massachusetts. If you have interest, please email me: maryh20189@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/31-mohawk-street-sharon-ma/322110
Property Id 322110

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Mohawk Street have any available units?
31 Mohawk Street has a unit available for $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Mohawk Street have?
Some of 31 Mohawk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Mohawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 Mohawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Mohawk Street pet-friendly?
No, 31 Mohawk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk County.
Does 31 Mohawk Street offer parking?
Yes, 31 Mohawk Street offers parking.
Does 31 Mohawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Mohawk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Mohawk Street have a pool?
Yes, 31 Mohawk Street has a pool.
Does 31 Mohawk Street have accessible units?
No, 31 Mohawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Mohawk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Mohawk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Mohawk Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 Mohawk Street has units with air conditioning.
