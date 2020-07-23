Amenities
Available 09/01/20 beautiful single family with swimming pool - Property Id: 322110
Beautiful and bright three bedroom 1.5 bath home on level ACRE LOT on a quiet side street in a great location near lake, with standard size swimming pool, with new pump. Hardwoods throughout and a very spacious open floor concept. 22 x 13 family room off of kitchen overlooks gorgeous lot. Finished office in basement. Fenced in yard. Basement has access to 1 car garage with opener. Basement has washer/dryer that is included. Gas heating is clean and cheap in winter. New Central AC system. A GREAT HOME in CNN Money Magazine's #3 Rated Community in the US, one of the top school systems in Massachusetts and one of the safest communities in Massachusetts. If you have interest, please email me: maryh20189@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/31-mohawk-street-sharon-ma/322110
No Pets Allowed
