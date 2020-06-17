32 Pierce Street

Amenities

Sorry, no pets. First floor spacious 2.5 bedroom in a converted multi-family house. If you have always wanted to have the East Milton zip code in your address here is your opportunity! Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen offers plenty of space to cook and room to make it an eat in kitchen. Bedrooms are spacious and have closets, laundry on site, wired for cable and internet, quiet area. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, access to 93 or quick jaunt to North Quincy. Make an appointment to see this place today! One month broker fee applies.