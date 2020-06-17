All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 32 Pierce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, MA
/
32 Pierce Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

32 Pierce Street

32 Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

32 Pierce Street, Milton, MA 02186
West Quincy

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Sorry, no pets. First floor spacious 2.5 bedroom in a converted multi-family house. If you have always wanted to have the East Milton zip code in your address here is your opportunity! Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen offers plenty of space to cook and room to make it an eat in kitchen. Bedrooms are spacious and have closets, laundry on site, wired for cable and internet, quiet area. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, access to 93 or quick jaunt to North Quincy. Make an appointment to see this place today! One month broker fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Pierce Street have any available units?
32 Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, MA.
What amenities does 32 Pierce Street have?
Some of 32 Pierce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 Pierce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Pierce Street pet-friendly?
No, 32 Pierce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 32 Pierce Street offer parking?
No, 32 Pierce Street does not offer parking.
Does 32 Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Pierce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 32 Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 32 Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Pierce Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Pierce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Pierce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Milton 2 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Lynn, MAWellesley, MATaunton, MAAttleboro, MADerry, NHNew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Curry CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBabson College
Becker College