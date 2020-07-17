399 north Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This large colonial offers tons of space for everyone. Huge back yard with a tree house and play set. The first floor offers spacious family room with gas fireplace, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room and a formal living room with a fireplace, huge sunroom/office, half bath on the first floor, laundry room and mud room. Second floor offers a full bath, 3 bedrooms and the master suite with master bath that has full body shower heads and Jacuzzi bathtub. The house is newly painted and the laundry machine will be replaced with brand new set. Partially finished basement with another half bath. Plenty of parking with detached 3 car garages. Minutes from Route 95. Top school system and convenient to showing center and highway.



Terms: One year lease