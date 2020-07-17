All apartments in Middlesex County
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

399 north Ave.

399 North Avenue · (617) 828-7796
Location

399 North Avenue, Middlesex County, MA 02493

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3950 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This large colonial offers tons of space for everyone. Huge back yard with a tree house and play set. The first floor offers spacious family room with gas fireplace, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room and a formal living room with a fireplace, huge sunroom/office, half bath on the first floor, laundry room and mud room. Second floor offers a full bath, 3 bedrooms and the master suite with master bath that has full body shower heads and Jacuzzi bathtub. The house is newly painted and the laundry machine will be replaced with brand new set. Partially finished basement with another half bath. Plenty of parking with detached 3 car garages. Minutes from Route 95. Top school system and convenient to showing center and highway.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 399 north Ave. have any available units?
399 north Ave. has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 399 north Ave. have?
Some of 399 north Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 399 north Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
399 north Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 399 north Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 399 north Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 399 north Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 399 north Ave. offers parking.
Does 399 north Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 399 north Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 399 north Ave. have a pool?
No, 399 north Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 399 north Ave. have accessible units?
No, 399 north Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 399 north Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 399 north Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 399 north Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 399 north Ave. has units with air conditioning.
