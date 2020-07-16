Amenities
Welcome Home to 31 South Main Street in the Heart of Natick Center & enjoy luxury living at its best in Natick's Newest High-End Complex. This building is beautiful and is only a few years old and is conveniently located directly across from the Natick Town Common. This is without question the best location in Natick with shops, restaurants & the Commuter Rail just outside your front door. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is perched on the 2nd floor & features luxury amenities like granite countertops, marble baths, electric fireplace, oversized windows & in-unit laundry. The building is equipped with an elevator, a video intercom system, off street parking & the rent includes heat & hot water too!