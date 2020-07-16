All apartments in Middlesex County
31 South Main Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:37 AM

31 South Main Street

31 South Main Street · (617) 916-1646
Location

31 South Main Street, Middlesex County, MA 01760

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Welcome Home to 31 South Main Street in the Heart of Natick Center & enjoy luxury living at its best in Natick's Newest High-End Complex. This building is beautiful and is only a few years old and is conveniently located directly across from the Natick Town Common. This is without question the best location in Natick with shops, restaurants & the Commuter Rail just outside your front door. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is perched on the 2nd floor & features luxury amenities like granite countertops, marble baths, electric fireplace, oversized windows & in-unit laundry. The building is equipped with an elevator, a video intercom system, off street parking & the rent includes heat & hot water too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 South Main Street have any available units?
31 South Main Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 South Main Street have?
Some of 31 South Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 South Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 South Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 31 South Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 31 South Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 31 South Main Street offers parking.
Does 31 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 South Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 South Main Street have a pool?
No, 31 South Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 31 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 South Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 South Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 South Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 31 South Main Street?
