All apartments in Middlesex County
Find more places like 16 Kenmar Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middlesex County, MA
/
16 Kenmar Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

16 Kenmar Dr

16 Kenmar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16 Kenmar Drive, Middlesex County, MA 01821

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully updated 2nd floor apartment. This Unit is immaculate and ready for occupancy. The Kitchen has upgraded countertops, sink & cabinet hardware, Newer Stove, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. The Large Open Living Room/Dining Area has gorgeous Hardwood Flooring, Ceiling Fan & Sliders to Balcony. Good sized Bedroom has Hardwood, 2 Newer Windows & Ceiling Fan. A Full Bath w/newer Vanity, Toilet & Shower Head. Extra Storage In the Attic & Laundry facilities in the lower level. This Complex Is Centrally Located to Billerica Center w/Stores, Restaurants, Banks, Library & Medical Facilities. Also a great Commuter Location - Minutes from Rts, 3, 128, 495 & Commuter Rail. Must have good credit, $1550 a month, one year lease. No pets, no smoking. Includes heat, gas for cooking and hot water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Kenmar Dr have any available units?
16 Kenmar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middlesex County, MA.
What amenities does 16 Kenmar Dr have?
Some of 16 Kenmar Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Kenmar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16 Kenmar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Kenmar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16 Kenmar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 16 Kenmar Dr offer parking?
No, 16 Kenmar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16 Kenmar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Kenmar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Kenmar Dr have a pool?
No, 16 Kenmar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16 Kenmar Dr have accessible units?
No, 16 Kenmar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Kenmar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Kenmar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Kenmar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Kenmar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct
Burlington, MA 01803
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way
Watertown Town, MA 02472
METRO @ Wilmington Station
10 Burlington Ave
Wilmington, MA 01887
Medford Square Riverside
65 Riverside Ave
Medford, MA 02155
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr
Stoneham, MA 02180
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street
Woburn, MA 01854
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St
Watertown Town, MA 02472

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MAPeabody, MASaugus, MALynnfield, MAMethuen Town, MAHaverhill, MALawrence, MA
Melrose, MAChelsea, MABelmont, MAEverett, MAHudson, MAReading, MABurlington, MAArlington, MAActon, MAWatertown Town, MAWoburn, MANeedham, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music