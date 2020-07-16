16 Kenmar Dr

Amenities

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully updated 2nd floor apartment. This Unit is immaculate and ready for occupancy. The Kitchen has upgraded countertops, sink & cabinet hardware, Newer Stove, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. The Large Open Living Room/Dining Area has gorgeous Hardwood Flooring, Ceiling Fan & Sliders to Balcony. Good sized Bedroom has Hardwood, 2 Newer Windows & Ceiling Fan. A Full Bath w/newer Vanity, Toilet & Shower Head. Extra Storage In the Attic & Laundry facilities in the lower level. This Complex Is Centrally Located to Billerica Center w/Stores, Restaurants, Banks, Library & Medical Facilities. Also a great Commuter Location - Minutes from Rts, 3, 128, 495 & Commuter Rail. Must have good credit, $1550 a month, one year lease. No pets, no smoking. Includes heat, gas for cooking and hot water.