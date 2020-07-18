All apartments in Middlesex County
107 Smith Street
107 Smith Street

107 Smith Street · No Longer Available
Location

107 Smith Street, Middlesex County, MA 01450

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Travel down a long, private road to this adorable, neat as a pin apartment. Located in the lower level of a beautiful contemporary home near the center of Groton, this rental boasts a good size bedroom with full size windows overlooking a beautifully maintained 2 acres, bright living and family rooms and galley kitchen. Laundry in the unit and heat, hot water and electric included! Central a/c, new flooring, paint and fixtures are but just a few of this rental's features. Unbeatable location.... walk to the rail trail and downtown Groton from this quiet neighborhood. Tenant has own mailbox and is responsible for trash removal to the town transfer station. Don't miss this beautiful rental near the town center and only minutes away from routes 2 and 495. Call Listing Agent for showings. Showings begin Friday, 6/26/20. Short video of interior is available from listing agent upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Smith Street have any available units?
107 Smith Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middlesex County, MA.
What amenities does 107 Smith Street have?
Some of 107 Smith Street's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Smith Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 Smith Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Smith Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 Smith Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 107 Smith Street offer parking?
No, 107 Smith Street does not offer parking.
Does 107 Smith Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Smith Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Smith Street have a pool?
No, 107 Smith Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 Smith Street have accessible units?
No, 107 Smith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Smith Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Smith Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Smith Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 Smith Street has units with air conditioning.
