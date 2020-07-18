107 Smith Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Travel down a long, private road to this adorable, neat as a pin apartment. Located in the lower level of a beautiful contemporary home near the center of Groton, this rental boasts a good size bedroom with full size windows overlooking a beautifully maintained 2 acres, bright living and family rooms and galley kitchen. Laundry in the unit and heat, hot water and electric included! Central a/c, new flooring, paint and fixtures are but just a few of this rental's features. Unbeatable location.... walk to the rail trail and downtown Groton from this quiet neighborhood. Tenant has own mailbox and is responsible for trash removal to the town transfer station. Don't miss this beautiful rental near the town center and only minutes away from routes 2 and 495. Call Listing Agent for showings. Showings begin Friday, 6/26/20. Short video of interior is available from listing agent upon request.