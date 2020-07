The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)

Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse concierge dog grooming area gym pool pool table yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments game room golf room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston. This brand new luxury apartment community features studios, one-, one- plus den, two-, and two- bedroom plus den floorplans with stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, granite and quartz countertops, and much more.