46 Herschel Street 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large first floor 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 311012



First floor, 2 bedrooms in an owner-occupied 2 family.

Washer/dryer, hardwood floors. Eat-in-kitchen. Street parking only. Off-Street Parking in a snow emergency only! Quiet neighborhood close to beaches, shopping, and transportation.

First Month, Last Month and 1/2 month realtor fee required ( $) a completed rental application and good credit required



Close to transportation, shopping and beaches

Tenant is responsible for gas heat, Hot Water, and electricity. No pets and No smoking.

First Month, Last Month and 1/2 month Fee (Total $4000 due at signing)

Sorry, No pets No Smoking.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, a completed rental application is required prior to viewing. Please respond by email for a rental application.

Offered by Top Real Estate

781-598-0700

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/46-herschel-street-lynn-ma-unit-1/311012

Property Id 311012



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5949754)