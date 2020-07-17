All apartments in Lynn
Find more places like 46 Herschel Street 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

46 Herschel Street 1

46 Herschel St · (617) 308-6451
Location

46 Herschel St, Lynn, MA 01902
Eastern Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large first floor 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 311012

First floor, 2 bedrooms in an owner-occupied 2 family.
Washer/dryer, hardwood floors. Eat-in-kitchen. Street parking only. Off-Street Parking in a snow emergency only! Quiet neighborhood close to beaches, shopping, and transportation.
First Month, Last Month and 1/2 month realtor fee required ( $) a completed rental application and good credit required

Close to transportation, shopping and beaches
Tenant is responsible for gas heat, Hot Water, and electricity. No pets and No smoking.
First Month, Last Month and 1/2 month Fee (Total $4000 due at signing)
Sorry, No pets No Smoking.
Due to the Covid-19 situation, a completed rental application is required prior to viewing. Please respond by email for a rental application.
Offered by Top Real Estate
781-598-0700
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/46-herschel-street-lynn-ma-unit-1/311012
Property Id 311012

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

