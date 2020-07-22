Apartment List
/
NH
/
derry
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Derry, NH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Derry should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. B... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Railroad Avenue
11 Railroad Avenue, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
788 sqft
Landmark Apartments in Derry NH is located in a quiet setting just off the main business district of downtown Derry. Walk to dining, the Derry Bike Trail, the Derry Opera House and Town Hall. This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the third floor.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
79 Tsienneto Road
79 Tsienneto Road, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly renovated ranch in Derry! Two sunny bedrooms with small bonus room for office and one full bath, completely remodeled with new shower, fixtures and granite counter top.
Results within 5 miles of Derry

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Olde Country Road
22 Olde Country Village Road, Londonderry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Townhouse in Londonderry - 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhouse in Olde Country Village. Finished basement with two rooms. Can be used as additional bedrooms, playroom, office, etc. One pet ok. Small dog or cat. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower South Willow
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
1970 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.
Results within 10 miles of Derry
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,805
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:45 PM
46 Units Available
Hanover Tuscan Village
3 Artisan Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
Studio
$1,732
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,957
1226 sqft
Hanover Tuscan Village is perfectly situated in the ever growing New Hampshire neighborhood of Tuscan Village. This community will feature 281 spacious apartment homes with luxurious finishes and modern-day amenities.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
322 Central St
322 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
1BR huge apartment - Property Id: 276454 Huge 1BR apartment available June 1. This sunny 3rd floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout, enormous kitchen and comes with a private parking space and lots of closet space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
16 Purdue Street
16 Purdue Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in a lovely east side neighborhood in Manchester. Great floorplan, large dining area and kitchen, family room, and 1st floor bedroom. 2nd floor is open to a loft, and then another 2 more bedrooms.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Goffes Falls
3911 Old Brown Avenue
3911 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
468 sqft
Eagles Landing Apartments are located in a pleasant residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Everett Turnpike. Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a dining nook.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
76 Pinecrest Rd
76 Pinecrest Road, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Don't miss out on the chance to rent a four bedroom, 2000 sqft home in sought after Litchfield! Experience two levels of cool living with central air conditioning and dual climate zones for upstairs and down.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
390 Cedar Street
390 Cedar Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1578 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor unit has been freshly painted, hardwood floors refinished, new appliances and 2 off street parking spaces.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
45 Derry Street
45 Derry Street, Hudson, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Nice 2 room 1 bedroom washer dryer included. All Utilities included, ,yard, parking for 2 vehicles close to everything. Pets under 10lbs negotiable., Walk to all shops. Only good credit and job, non smokers. Broker interest.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Hanover Hill
70 Grant Street
70 Grant Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1807 sqft
Location, location, location! Fantastic location for this huge 3-4 bedroom, first floor apartment located on a dead end street next to a golf course. This apartment feels like a single family home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Hallsville
792 Grove Street
792 Grove Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
350 sqft
Modernly appointed with furnishings just like a home.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Bakersville
42 W Elmhurst Avenue
42 West Elmhurst Avenue, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
What a rare find! Large two bedroom located on a dead end in a nice neighborhood convenient to downtown, the airport and highways. First floor unit with spacious living room, washer/dryer hookups, off-street parking for two cars and level yard.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Somerville
80 Sentinel Court
80 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes at 20 Sentinel Ct in Manchester, NH. Beautiful Handicapped Accessible Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
57 Talent Road
57 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1876 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for August 1,2020 occupancy. Credit references background required. 3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooks large backyard. Approximately 1 acre of partly fenced outside area .

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Corey Square
270 Manchester Street
270 Manchester Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
493 sqft
1st floor apartment with Heat & hot water included. One car off street parking. Pets negotiable with owner approval and additional monthly fee. Credit/criminal check required.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
167 Pine St
167 Pine Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
167 Pine - #1 Available 05/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom on the First Floor in Manchester, NH - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more & self-schedule a showing.
City Guide for Derry, NH

"I might say the core of all my writing was probably the five free years I had on the farm down the road a mile or two from Derry Village" -Robert Frost, poet

Derry is almost 37 square miles in area. More than two-thirds of the people live in the downtown center of town. Once Interstate 93 was built, just clipping the southern end of the town, this area also started building up, especially with condominium complexes for commuters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Derry, NH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Derry should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Derry may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Derry. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Derry 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDerry Apartments with BalconiesDerry Apartments with Parking
Derry Apartments with Washer-DryersDerry Cheap ApartmentsDerry Dog Friendly Apartments
Derry Pet Friendly ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MASomersworth, NHMilton, MAWolfeboro, NHPortsmouth, NHDover, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University