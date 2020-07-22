Apartment List
/
MA
/
acton
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020

49 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Acton, MA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Acton should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. B... Read Guide >
29 Units Available
Acton
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1212 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
$
8 Units Available
Acton
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
822 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.

1 Unit Available
Acton
3 Fairway Rd
3 Fairway Road, Acton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Colonial on a private (but publicly maintained) Cul-De-Sac road in one of Massachusetts best communities. Less than one mile to the South Acton Commuter Rail Station providing quick access to Downtown Boston.

1 Unit Available
Acton
2 Town House Ln Apt 3
2 Towne House Lane, Acton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1165 sqft
Fall in love with this wonderful, easy-maintenance condo with many utilities included! Start making memories in the stunningly spacious living room, complete with a beautiful bay window.
Results within 5 miles of Acton
52 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,053
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,606
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,202
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
8 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
$
18 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
15 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,917
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
18 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
Studio
$2,047
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
360 Littleton Rd D3
360 Littleton Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient condo unit - Property Id: 288368 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/360-littleton-rd-chelmsford-ma-unit-d3/288368 Property Id 288368 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5951673)
Results within 10 miles of Acton
$
10 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,694
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1253 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
12 Units Available
Park Washington
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
$
18 Units Available
South Lowell
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,345
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
$
13 Units Available
North Lexington
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
$
42 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
8 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,984
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
15 Units Available
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,510
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
741 sqft
Close to the Commuter Rail Station and the Walmart Supercenter, with easy access to Lowell and the Burlington Mall. Spacious units with air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets.
$
35 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,461
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
$
23 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
$
25 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,517
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,602
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
16 Units Available
Golden Triangle
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,080
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,240
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
4 Units Available
Saxonville
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Acton, MA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Acton should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Acton may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Acton. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

