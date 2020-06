Amenities

recently renovated coffee bar media room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar media room

A cozy modern loft-style condo in a historic renovated mill building at an amazingly affordable price. Come see this unit which boasts an open concept living room area that also has a separate private bedroom. This unit is perfect for someone looking for easy downtown living. The quaint galley kitchen is perfect for entertaining and cooking wonderful meals. The unit even offers in unit laundry. Take in the view from the enormous windows that draw in tons of light and even enjoy the views of the Hamilton canal district . This unit is in the heart of an urban oasis where you can step your unit and stroll to the local coffee shop, dozens of hot restaurants and hip shops, theaters, festivals and more. This is the perfect opportunity for someone looking for location at the right price.