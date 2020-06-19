19 Varney St 2nd floor

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Privet Room for rent - Property Id: 182494



Preferably a student housing. It's a 4bd apartment available from June 1st. ( Individual rooms for rent - Price varies from $550 to $590 per month)

Hot water Included. In house free laundry.

2 separate living rooms, a large balcony with a backyard. Parking available.



House is conveniently located near the North campus & South Campus. Walk to University crossing, Market basket, LRTA etc.

First and security required to move in.



For scheduling a tour, submit an application or additional details,

email: georgerakib@gmail.com

call/text at (617) 396 6450

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182494

No Pets Allowed



