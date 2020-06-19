All apartments in Lowell
19 Varney St 2nd floor

19 Varney Street · (617) 396-6450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Varney Street, Lowell, MA 01854
The Acre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2nd floor · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Privet Room for rent - Property Id: 182494

Preferably a student housing. It's a 4bd apartment available from June 1st. ( Individual rooms for rent - Price varies from $550 to $590 per month)
Hot water Included. In house free laundry.
2 separate living rooms, a large balcony with a backyard. Parking available.

House is conveniently located near the North campus & South Campus. Walk to University crossing, Market basket, LRTA etc.
First and security required to move in.

For scheduling a tour, submit an application or additional details,
email: georgerakib@gmail.com
call/text at (617) 396 6450
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182494
Property Id 182494

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Varney St 2nd floor have any available units?
19 Varney St 2nd floor has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Varney St 2nd floor have?
Some of 19 Varney St 2nd floor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Varney St 2nd floor currently offering any rent specials?
19 Varney St 2nd floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Varney St 2nd floor pet-friendly?
No, 19 Varney St 2nd floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowell.
Does 19 Varney St 2nd floor offer parking?
Yes, 19 Varney St 2nd floor does offer parking.
Does 19 Varney St 2nd floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Varney St 2nd floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Varney St 2nd floor have a pool?
No, 19 Varney St 2nd floor does not have a pool.
Does 19 Varney St 2nd floor have accessible units?
No, 19 Varney St 2nd floor does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Varney St 2nd floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Varney St 2nd floor does not have units with dishwashers.
