Minuteman Apartments

Amenities
Minuteman Village is a 42-unit apartment community located in the Town of Lexington, just 11 miles west of downtown Boston. Its historic charm and superior school system makes Lexington one of Massachusetts most desirable communities. \n\nThe units at Minuteman Village feature spacious floor plans with fully applianced kitchens, two full bathrooms, washer/dryer hook-ups, central air conditioning and balconies. The property also offers garage and surface parking, a tennis court and additional storage for residents.