All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like Minuteman Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, MA
/
Minuteman Apartments
Last updated July 4 2020 at 9:17 AM

Minuteman Apartments

4 April Lane · (781) 875-8047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4 April Lane, Lexington, MA 02421
Follen Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-11 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Minuteman Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Minuteman Village is a 42-unit apartment community located in the Town of Lexington, just 11 miles west of downtown Boston. Its historic charm and superior school system makes Lexington one of Massachusetts most desirable communities. \n\nThe units at Minuteman Village feature spacious floor plans with fully applianced kitchens, two full bathrooms, washer/dryer hook-ups, central air conditioning and balconies. The property also offers garage and surface parking, a tennis court and additional storage for residents.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: First and Last month's rent
Move-in Fees: $39 processing fee, $200 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, $100: Covered Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Minuteman Apartments have any available units?
Minuteman Apartments has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Minuteman Apartments have?
Some of Minuteman Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Minuteman Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Minuteman Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Minuteman Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Minuteman Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Minuteman Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Minuteman Apartments offers parking.
Does Minuteman Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Minuteman Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Minuteman Apartments have a pool?
No, Minuteman Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Minuteman Apartments have accessible units?
No, Minuteman Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Minuteman Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Minuteman Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Minuteman Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Minuteman Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Minuteman Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr
Lexington, MA 02421
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr
Lexington, MA 02421
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr
Lexington, MA 02421
Battle Green
42 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
Captain Parker Arms
7 Captain Parker Arms
Lexington, MA 02421

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MA
Everett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lexington Town Center
Follen Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity