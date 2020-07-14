Minuteman Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly tennis court

Minuteman Village is a 42-unit apartment community located in the Town of Lexington, just 11 miles west of downtown Boston. Its historic charm and superior school system makes Lexington one of Massachusetts most desirable communities.



The units at Minuteman Village feature spacious floor plans with fully applianced kitchens, two full bathrooms, washer/dryer hook-ups, central air conditioning and balconies. The property also offers garage and surface parking, a tennis court and additional storage for residents.