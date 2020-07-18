1433 Massachusetts Ave

Amenities

An oasis amongst the greenery. Step off Main St or in this case Mass Ave, come through the garden gate to your fairy cottage in the meadow. Tucked in the yard of a historic home, this sanctuary is available to rent now. An efficient, yet surprisingly spacious, living area and kitchen with tons of windows. A good size bedroom and full bath. Great for the business person who needs a local pad, a college student or someone that LOVES small homes. It is definitely bigger than a tiny home but small. The unit has washer/dryer and a dishwasher. The location can't be beat, step onto Mass Ave and catch the Patriot's Day Parade or grab the bus into Cambridge. One parking space with unit. This unit comes furnished if desired for an extra $500/ month.