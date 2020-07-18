All apartments in Lexington
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

1433 Massachusetts Ave

1433 Massachusetts Avenue · (978) 369-5775
Location

1433 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA 02420
Lexington Town Center

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
An oasis amongst the greenery. Step off Main St or in this case Mass Ave, come through the garden gate to your fairy cottage in the meadow. Tucked in the yard of a historic home, this sanctuary is available to rent now. An efficient, yet surprisingly spacious, living area and kitchen with tons of windows. A good size bedroom and full bath. Great for the business person who needs a local pad, a college student or someone that LOVES small homes. It is definitely bigger than a tiny home but small. The unit has washer/dryer and a dishwasher. The location can't be beat, step onto Mass Ave and catch the Patriot's Day Parade or grab the bus into Cambridge. One parking space with unit. This unit comes furnished if desired for an extra $500/ month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Massachusetts Ave have any available units?
1433 Massachusetts Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1433 Massachusetts Ave have?
Some of 1433 Massachusetts Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Massachusetts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Massachusetts Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Massachusetts Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Massachusetts Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 1433 Massachusetts Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Massachusetts Ave offers parking.
Does 1433 Massachusetts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 Massachusetts Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Massachusetts Ave have a pool?
No, 1433 Massachusetts Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Massachusetts Ave have accessible units?
No, 1433 Massachusetts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Massachusetts Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 Massachusetts Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 Massachusetts Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 Massachusetts Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
