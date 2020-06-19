All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like Franklin Landings.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin, MA
/
Franklin Landings
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

Franklin Landings

301 Union Street · (508) 528-8557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Downtown Franklin
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

301 Union Street, Franklin, MA 02038
Downtown Franklin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 328 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Franklin. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, laundry in building, pool and spa, fitness center, and off street parking. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 5th 2020. Rent Special, this apartment only $1,575/month rent. $500 up to $1575 Security Deposit required determined by credit history. Please contact Jan Bandini, Community Manager at 508-528-8557 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Franklin Landings have any available units?
Franklin Landings has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Franklin Landings have?
Some of Franklin Landings's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Franklin Landings currently offering any rent specials?
Franklin Landings isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Franklin Landings pet-friendly?
Yes, Franklin Landings is pet friendly.
Does Franklin Landings offer parking?
Yes, Franklin Landings does offer parking.
Does Franklin Landings have units with washers and dryers?
No, Franklin Landings does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Franklin Landings have a pool?
Yes, Franklin Landings has a pool.
Does Franklin Landings have accessible units?
No, Franklin Landings does not have accessible units.
Does Franklin Landings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Franklin Landings has units with dishwashers.
Does Franklin Landings have units with air conditioning?
No, Franklin Landings does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Franklin Landings?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Commons Apartments
8 Gatehouse Ln
Franklin, MA 02038
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave
Franklin, MA 02038
Union Place
10 Independence Way
Franklin, MA 02038
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd
Franklin, MA 02038
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way
Franklin, MA 01748

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms
Franklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Dog Friendly Apartments
Franklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MA
Cranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Franklin

Apartments Near Colleges

Dean CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity