Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2 Gatehouse Ln 232

2 Gatehouse Lane · (508) 528-1888
Location

2 Gatehouse Lane, Franklin, MA 02038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 232 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,547

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
dogs allowed
Unit 232 Available 07/15/20 232 Gatehouse Lane - Property Id: 280800

This apartment is income restricted and part of an affordable program.

If there is 1 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $53,760.
If there is 2 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $61,440.
If there is 3 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $69,120.
If there is 4 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $76,740.

The rent includes water, sewer and trash.
Tenants are responsible for gas and electric separately.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280800
Property Id 280800

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5850708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 have any available units?
2 Gatehouse Ln 232 has a unit available for $1,547 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 have?
Some of 2 Gatehouse Ln 232's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 currently offering any rent specials?
2 Gatehouse Ln 232 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 is pet friendly.
Does 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 offer parking?
No, 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 does not offer parking.
Does 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 have a pool?
No, 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 does not have a pool.
Does 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 have accessible units?
No, 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Gatehouse Ln 232 does not have units with air conditioning.
