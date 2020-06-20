2 Gatehouse Ln 232

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym dogs allowed

Unit 232 Available 07/15/20 232 Gatehouse Lane - Property Id: 280800



This apartment is income restricted and part of an affordable program.



If there is 1 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $53,760.

If there is 2 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $61,440.

If there is 3 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $69,120.

If there is 4 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $76,740.



The rent includes water, sewer and trash.

Tenants are responsible for gas and electric separately.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280800

No Dogs Allowed



