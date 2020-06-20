2 Gatehouse Ln 232

Amenities
Unit 232 Available 07/15/20 232 Gatehouse Lane - Property Id: 280800
This apartment is income restricted and part of an affordable program.
If there is 1 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $53,760.
If there is 2 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $61,440.
If there is 3 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $69,120.
If there is 4 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $76,740.
The rent includes water, sewer and trash.
Tenants are responsible for gas and electric separately.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280800
Property Id 280800
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5850708)