Franklin, MA
151 King St
151 King St

151 King Street · (508) 254-5312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
151 King Street, Franklin, MA 02038
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203C · Avail. now

$1,599

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
Available now! Beautifully updated and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo at Claremont Condominiums in close proximity to the commuter rail station to Boston, Dean College, shopping, restaurants, 495, Wrentham Premium Outlets, Gillette Stadium and Patriots Place! Ample off street parking. Enjoy on-site amenities including an in-ground swimming pool, basement storage and in building laundry. Beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless steel , nice bath, 2 large bedrooms with brand new carpeting. Heat and hot water included. Easy drive to Exit 16 on I-495, commuter rail, shopping. No dogs per condo rules; one cat may be OK with landlord. No smoking please. One car assigned parking with plenty of guest parking for 2nd car. 1st and last months' rent, security deposit. Coin-op laundry in building basement.CONVENIENT COMMUTER LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 King St have any available units?
151 King St has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 King St have?
Some of 151 King St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 King St currently offering any rent specials?
151 King St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 King St pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 King St is pet friendly.
Does 151 King St offer parking?
Yes, 151 King St offers parking.
Does 151 King St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 King St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 King St have a pool?
Yes, 151 King St has a pool.
Does 151 King St have accessible units?
No, 151 King St does not have accessible units.
Does 151 King St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 King St has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 King St have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 King St does not have units with air conditioning.
