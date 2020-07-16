151 King St

Amenities

Available now! Beautifully updated and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo at Claremont Condominiums in close proximity to the commuter rail station to Boston, Dean College, shopping, restaurants, 495, Wrentham Premium Outlets, Gillette Stadium and Patriots Place! Ample off street parking. Enjoy on-site amenities including an in-ground swimming pool, basement storage and in building laundry. Beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless steel , nice bath, 2 large bedrooms with brand new carpeting. Heat and hot water included. Easy drive to Exit 16 on I-495, commuter rail, shopping. No dogs per condo rules; one cat may be OK with landlord. No smoking please. One car assigned parking with plenty of guest parking for 2nd car. 1st and last months' rent, security deposit. Coin-op laundry in building basement.CONVENIENT COMMUTER LOCATION!