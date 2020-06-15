All apartments in Foxborough
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:10 AM

15 Elm St

15 Elm Street · (508) 543-3922
Location

15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA 02035

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends. Just off the fully applianced kitchen, there is a deck and side yard that is great for children and pets to play. Washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage space in the full basement. Large garage and plenty of parking. Excellent highway access. Close to town center and Patriots Place for football games, shopping and dining. In addition to all of this, tenants are allowed use of the great amenities at nearby Hillcrest Village including inground pool, tennis court, fitness center, putting green, cluubhouse and game room. Don't wait, this property is a rare gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Elm St have any available units?
15 Elm St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Elm St have?
Some of 15 Elm St's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
15 Elm St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 15 Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 15 Elm St does offer parking.
Does 15 Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Elm St have a pool?
Yes, 15 Elm St has a pool.
Does 15 Elm St have accessible units?
No, 15 Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Elm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Elm St does not have units with air conditioning.
