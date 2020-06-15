Amenities

w/d hookup putting green patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities gym game room parking pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends. Just off the fully applianced kitchen, there is a deck and side yard that is great for children and pets to play. Washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage space in the full basement. Large garage and plenty of parking. Excellent highway access. Close to town center and Patriots Place for football games, shopping and dining. In addition to all of this, tenants are allowed use of the great amenities at nearby Hillcrest Village including inground pool, tennis court, fitness center, putting green, cluubhouse and game room. Don't wait, this property is a rare gem!