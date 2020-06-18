All apartments in Fall River
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:50 PM

120 Highland Ave

120 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

120 Highland Avenue, Fall River, MA 02720
Lower Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Greeted by gorgeous cathedral ceilings with recessed lighting throughout the entire floor space, makes quite an impression of a beautiful home.
Absolutely no shortage of walk in closets including linen closets.
You feel an inner calm with butter cream walls throughout this abode.
Ample cabinetry in the eat in kitchen with plenty of counter space.
The interior as well as the exterior reflects the care that it has always been given and is looking for the perfect candidates to continue the peaceful living that its accustomed to.

Many updates to follow....

Amenities: Dishwasher, Large Eat in Kitchen with formal Dining Room, Master Bedroom features double closets with ample storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Highland Ave have any available units?
120 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fall River, MA.
How much is rent in Fall River, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fall River Rent Report.
Is 120 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
120 Highland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 120 Highland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fall River.
Does 120 Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 120 Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 120 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 120 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 120 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 120 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Highland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
