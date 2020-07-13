Apartment List
/
MA
/
fall river
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:13 AM

8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fall River, MA

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
$
11 Units Available
Highlands
Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St, Fall River, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1152 sqft
Apartment community located close to Route 24, the Fall River Expressway and I-195. Units feature a variety of floor plans, A/C, hardwood floors and large walk-in closets. Pool, tennis court and gym.

1 of 62

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Sandy Beach
110 Ash St.
110 Ash Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
1198 Square Foot 3 bedroom / 1 Bathroom Top Floor condominium with amazing amenities in a quiet neighborhood, close to Kennedy Park and Saint Anne's Church. Features Include Large living room with working gas fireplace and ceiling fan.
Results within 5 miles of Fall River

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
90 Union Street
90 Union Street, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1276 sqft
Are you looking to rent in Bristol if so then WELCOME home to this cute cottage that consists of 3 bedrooms located in Downtown Bristol. Walk down to the waterfront, resturents, shops, bikepath and everythig that downtown has to offer.
Results within 10 miles of Fall River
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,100
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Acushnet Ave - Belleville Road
89 Princeton St Unit 3
89 Princeton Street, New Bedford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1200 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom in a 3 family home. Unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. HVAC. Conveniently located near the T. Security deposit is negotiable. Cat friendly for $50/month.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Somerset
54 East Walnut Street
54 East Walnut Street, Taunton, MA
1 Bedroom
$940
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 East Walnut Street in Taunton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2869 East Main Road
2869 East Main Road, Newport County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2174 sqft
Spacious 5 bed, 2 bath Currently undergoing RENOVATIONS! Centrally located in Portsmouth close to Route 24. 1st Floor bedroom, hardwood floors and there's also a third floor for storage.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
79 Lakeside. Ave 1
79 Lakeside Ave, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Serenity, roomy, country living - Property Id: 82544 2 bedroom I bath Large rooms. Large kitchen w pantry and lots of cabinets. Laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups, large bedrooms, mostly wood floors. Closet space and a small room for office .

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
183 Tremont Street, Somerville, MA 2
183 Tremont Street, New Bedford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Lovely 2br nr Inman Square, MIT and Harvard - Property Id: 318999 Somerville at Inman Square, nr MIT, Harvard and the red line at Central: lovely 2 bedroom apartment, wood floors, living room, eat-in kitchen, laundry

July 2020 Fall River Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fall River Rent Report. Fall River rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fall River rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fall River Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fall River Rent Report. Fall River rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fall River rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fall River rents increased significantly over the past month

Fall River rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fall River stand at $873 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,061 for a two-bedroom. Fall River's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in the Providence Metro

    While rent prices have increased in Fall River over the past year, other cities across the metro are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have fallen in 1 of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Fall River metro. Massachusetts as a whole logged rent growth of -0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Fall River metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,269; of the 10 largest Massachusetts metro cities that we have data for, 6 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Cambridge experiencing the fastest decline (-2.3%).
    • Warwick, Fall River, and Worcester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.4%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Fall River rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fall River, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fall River is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fall River's median two-bedroom rent of $1,061 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fall River's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fall River than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fall River.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fall River 2 BedroomsFall River 3 BedroomsFall River Apartments with Balcony
    Fall River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFall River Apartments with ParkingFall River Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Fall River Cheap PlacesFall River Dog Friendly ApartmentsFall River Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
    Weymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MA
    Needham, MAChelsea, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bristol Community CollegeRhode Island College
    Providence CollegeBecker College
    Hult International Business School