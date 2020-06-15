All apartments in Dennis Port
Dennis Port, MA
64 Center St - #64-1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

64 Center St - #64-1

64 Center St · (508) 394-0540
Location

64 Center St, Dennis Port, MA 02639
Dennis Port

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jun 27

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Updated 2BR unit with brand new hardwood look, easy to maintain luxury floor. Modern, fresh, pleasant colors.

Unit with full bath rehab, new kitchen with granite counter, dishwasher and microwave:
(as unit is going through renovation right now, some of the pictures are to give you an idea of what we are building.)

Off-street parking

Rent includes: Heat, Hot water, water, trash collection, snow removal, landscaping and common area maintenance. Tenant pays for electricity.

Assigned storage available at nominal cost.
** YOU HAVE TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT. **

Beautifully landscaped yard with paver walkways and a sunk in, artistically designed paver patio with fire pit.

Updated buildings and units. New roofs, windows, siding, doors, ...

Main buildings feature solar power. On premise or in-unit laundry.

Garden style and town home apartments.

Responsive and responsible management with full-time maintenance staff.

Walk to beach. Close to shops. Just off Rt. 28 in Dennisport.

2 pets max. Dog has to be small and from a restricted list of breeds. Pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Center St - #64-1 have any available units?
64 Center St - #64-1 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 64 Center St - #64-1 have?
Some of 64 Center St - #64-1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Center St - #64-1 currently offering any rent specials?
64 Center St - #64-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Center St - #64-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Center St - #64-1 is pet friendly.
Does 64 Center St - #64-1 offer parking?
Yes, 64 Center St - #64-1 does offer parking.
Does 64 Center St - #64-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Center St - #64-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Center St - #64-1 have a pool?
No, 64 Center St - #64-1 does not have a pool.
Does 64 Center St - #64-1 have accessible units?
No, 64 Center St - #64-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Center St - #64-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Center St - #64-1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Center St - #64-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Center St - #64-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
