64 Center St - #64-1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking internet access

Updated 2BR unit with brand new hardwood look, easy to maintain luxury floor. Modern, fresh, pleasant colors.



Unit with full bath rehab, new kitchen with granite counter, dishwasher and microwave:

(as unit is going through renovation right now, some of the pictures are to give you an idea of what we are building.)



Off-street parking



Rent includes: Heat, Hot water, water, trash collection, snow removal, landscaping and common area maintenance. Tenant pays for electricity.



Assigned storage available at nominal cost.

** YOU HAVE TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT. **



Beautifully landscaped yard with paver walkways and a sunk in, artistically designed paver patio with fire pit.



Updated buildings and units. New roofs, windows, siding, doors, ...



Main buildings feature solar power. On premise or in-unit laundry.



Garden style and town home apartments.



Responsive and responsible management with full-time maintenance staff.



Walk to beach. Close to shops. Just off Rt. 28 in Dennisport.



2 pets max. Dog has to be small and from a restricted list of breeds. Pet fee.