dennis port
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:39 PM
10 Apartments for rent in Dennis Port, MA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dennis Port
1 Unit Available
110 Depot Street
110 Depot Street, Dennis Port, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Dennis Port Historical 4 Bedroom Year Round - FURNISHED (Willing to negotiate to Unfurnished) 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms and 1 Half Bathroom. 1/2 mile to beach. Tenants are responsible for yard, snow, gas, heat, electricity and trash.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dennis Port
1 Unit Available
14 Whelan Road
14 Whelan Road, Dennis Port, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Walk to Beach from this Country Charmer n the Cape - Property Id: 197610 For Summer Rentals Only From June-September in 2020 $2,900 per week 1800 sq. ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dennis Port
1 Unit Available
9 Edwards Avenue
9 Edwards Avenue, Dennis Port, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
9 Edwards Avenue Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 1st Floor Year Round Condo-Dennis Port - Roomy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo. Large living room leading to dining area and kitchen. Both Bedrooms are a good size.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dennis Port
1 Unit Available
435 Main St
435 Main Street, Dennis Port, MA
Studio
$2,200
6000 sqft
Commercial - 6,000 Sq. Ft. Commercial building (Formerly a Restaurant) available for rent in Dennis available for rent in Dennis Port. Prime location near many local well known and established businesses.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Dennis Port
1 Unit Available
64 Center St - #64-1
64 Center St, Dennis Port, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
639 sqft
Updated 2BR unit with brand new hardwood look, easy to maintain luxury floor. Modern, fresh, pleasant colors. Unit with full bath rehab, new kitchen with dishwasher and microwave: $1995.
Results within 10 miles of Dennis Port
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hyannis Port
1 Unit Available
82 High School RD
82 High School Road, Barnstable Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$650
Year round furnished Room for a Sober Fellow - Property Id: 55359 Comfortable furnished year round room in a Old Antique Cape Cod home across from St Francis Xavier Church and Elementary School for a SOBER FELLOW that doesn't drink or use
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Hyannis
1 Unit Available
357 Main St.
357 Main Street, Barnstable Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Everleigh Cape Cod
265 Communication Way, Barnstable Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,975
908 sqft
Come home to your best life! Everleigh Cape Cod is the Cape's newest age 55 and better Active Adult Community! Check out our brand new, spacious 'Wianno' 1BR/1.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Hyannis
1 Unit Available
57 B 57 Ridgewood Avenue
57 Ridgewood Avenue, Barnstable Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Brand New! Lofts at 57 57 Ridgewood Ave Hyannis. $1800.00/month Large private basement storage, Off Street Parking, Laundry available on site. Close to downtown shopping, transportation and activities.
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
Hyannis
1 Unit Available
54 Channel Point Road
54 Channel Point Road, Barnstable Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1668 sqft
Spectacular year round rental in the heart of Hyannis. This beautiful waterfront home offers five bedrooms, three full baths and views from nearly every room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dennis Port rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,150.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dennis Port from include Plymouth, Marshfield, North Pembroke, and Barnstable Town.