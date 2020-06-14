810 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA with hardwood floors

Don't let the dark Sean Penn movie scare you away--Mystic River is a beautiful waterway. And with the Boston skyline standing tall just on the other side of it, Chelsea, MA gets a two-for-one dose of beauty.

With 35,177 people packed into a land area of 2.2 square miles, Chelsea is the smallest city in Massachusetts and the 26th densest in the country. The Massachusett tribe that inhabited the area apparently chose the locale for a good reason. They called this land "Winnisimmet," meaning "good spring nearby." This, and the warming influence of the ocean that moderates the climate relative to the hinterland, prompt people to make a beeline to Chelsea. In a nutshell, Chelsea offers the best of both worlds--affordable housing in a quaint, vibrant location minutes away from the big city.

