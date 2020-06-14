810 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,602
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
56 Beacon St 2
56 Beacon Street, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1010 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 In the "Beacon Hill" of Chelsea 2B/1B - Property Id: 136815 Iconic Chelsea Waterfront brick row house 2 beds, 1 bath apartment in a well maintained building.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
17 Beacon
17 Beacon Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
Stunning, friendly, 3 bed+/3 bath brownstone on a beautiful tree- and brownstone-lined block seconds from the Chelsea waterfront with stunning views of the Harbor and the Boston Skyline.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
324 Broadway
324 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
375 Broadway
375 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,700
807 sqft
Amazing luxury loft apartment located in Downtown Chelsea just minutes from Boston, Cambridge and the new Encore Casino! This huge studio is only a few blocks to Chelsea Station! Seconds to restaurants/shops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
39 Cary Ave.
39 Cary Avenue, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
809 sqft
2 bed 1 bath condo that has undertaken many recent upgrades. The whole unit has a fresh coat of paint and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout lead to a private balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
113 Congress Ave Unit 1 - 3
113 Congress Ave, Chelsea, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Completely remodeled unit. Brand new Kitchens and Baths. Hardwood Floors.
Results within 1 mile of Chelsea
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
33 Units Available
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
28 Tremont ST #2
28 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
800 sqft
Unit #2 Available 08/01/20 28 Tremont St - Property Id: 42801 1 bed+ Den/Office (one master with walk in closet and one smaller room ...

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
89 Princeton St Unit 1
89 Princeton St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom in a 3 family home. Unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. HVAC. Conveniently located near the T. Cat friendly for $50/month.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1
5-9 Trenton Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-unit building located between Maverick Square and Airport blue line in East Boston. Unit features living room and modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
75 Morris St Apt 1
75 Morris St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
800 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gut rehabbed in 2018. Beautiful 2 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located just few blocks from Airport blue line train station.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
75 Morris St Apt 2
75 Morris Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi family house located just few blocks from Airport blue line train station.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
299 Lexington
299 Lexington Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Downtown Revere
1 Unit Available
82-84 Winthrop Ave.
82 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment. Completely redone. New Hardwood Floors, windows, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, light fixtures, granite countertops, bathroom fixtures, furnace and on demand hot water.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
89 Morris
89 Morris Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
700 sqft
Modern, condo quality two bed, two FULL bathroom apartment in the heart of Eagle Hill. Open kitchen and living room layout with lots of light! The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Hopkins St.
25 Hopkins Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a completely renovated 3 bedroom plus office 1400 sq 2nd floor apartment with a brand new kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in the living room and carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Jeffries Point
1 Unit Available
106 Chelsea St.
106 Chelsea Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully renovated unit! Grey hardwood floors throughout! Quartz countertops! White shaker cabinets! Rainfall shower head with new tiles throughout! Stainless steel appliances, Pet friendly, laundry in building coming soon.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Jeffries Point
1 Unit Available
83 Chelsea St.
83 Chelsea Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
First unit in a large 3 family in booming East Boston! Brand-new construction, hardwood flooring throughout. Renovated kitchen boasts SS appliances, granite countertops, built-in breakfast bar, and disposal. Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
22 Maverick St.
22 Maverick Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1100 sqft
This newly renovated unit is not to be missed! Located in the heart of Jeffries Point in a perfect location! Gorgeously restored hardwood floors with a large living room and tons of natural light.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
194 Havre St.
194 Havre Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
959 sqft
NO BROKER FEE, VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE, will consider June- July move in dates. PRIVATE ROOF DECK. Be the first to live in a gorgeous new construction boutique elevator building located in the heart of East Boston.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
26 Cordis St.
26 Cordis Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
VIDEO available! Great, spacious floor-through right at the top of Cordis St near High St/the Monument. Can be used as a 2 bed or 3 bed (currently being used as a 3 bed with front living room closed by pocket doors to create third bedroom).
City Guide for Chelsea, MA

Don't let the dark Sean Penn movie scare you away--Mystic River is a beautiful waterway. And with the Boston skyline standing tall just on the other side of it, Chelsea, MA gets a two-for-one dose of beauty.

With 35,177 people packed into a land area of 2.2 square miles, Chelsea is the smallest city in Massachusetts and the 26th densest in the country. The Massachusett tribe that inhabited the area apparently chose the locale for a good reason. They called this land "Winnisimmet," meaning "good spring nearby." This, and the warming influence of the ocean that moderates the climate relative to the hinterland, prompt people to make a beeline to Chelsea. In a nutshell, Chelsea offers the best of both worlds--affordable housing in a quaint, vibrant location minutes away from the big city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chelsea? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chelsea, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chelsea renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

