Apartment List
/
MA
/
cambridge
/
apartments under 1600
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:43 PM

74 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Cambridge, MA

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
14 Units Available
West Cambridge
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
43 Units Available
Riverside
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
630 sqft
Located on Massachusetts Ave. This amazing gem is just steps to the Red Line &amp; Bus Lines.. Inside of this unit are shiny hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. All of the rooms are reasonably large and bright.
Results within 1 mile of Cambridge
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
17 Units Available
Commonwealth
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
660 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
15 Units Available
Allston
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brighton Avenue Apartments in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
60 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,580
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
7 Aberdeen St Apt 3
7 Aberdeen Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Available for a 9/1 move in date, video tour available! Excellent studio apartment on Aberdeen Street coming available for September, super convenient location! Right around the corner form the C and D lines.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
6 Harris Circle
6 Harris Circle, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Harris Circle in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Allston
1027 Commonwealth Avenue
1027 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
475 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Sunny 1 bed for Sept 1. Steps to T on Comm Ave and Babcock St. Close to BU. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please free to call / email Rosita Ching 617-283-2139 rosita@bosstonsbestrealty.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
17 Saint Lukes Rd Apt 17
17 Saint Lukes Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
Available 09/01/20 - Studio apartment for rent on Saint Lukes road in Allston. - Around the corner from Green line T stop - Packards Corner. - Separate Kitchen. - High ceilings. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Heat and hot water included.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1126 Commonwealth Ave.
1126 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy basement studio located on Comm Ave in Packards Corner. Unit has good living space with a breakfast bar separating living area and kitchen Big bathroom Good closet space Heat and hot water included Cat ok Student Ok NO FEE Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Allston
35 Gardner
35 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,595
10 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! null Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
North End
327 Hanover Street
327 Hanover Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
400 sqft
GIant 2 Room Studio with Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors - Huge Eat-in Kitchen - Separate Bedroom/Living Room Area - Entire Unit Has been Newly Repainted - Available ASAP or 6/1 - Coin-Op Laundry

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Medford Hillside
15 Piggott Road
15 Piggott Road, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 Piggott Road in Medford. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
924 Beacon St.
924 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available NOW - front-facing STUDIO: refinished hardwood floors throughout and a separate eat-in kitchen with gas cooking. Sunny southern exposures plus a private entrance.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
519 Park Dr
519 Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,495
Studio located near Boston University, Longwood Medical area. Located near T-Green C- Line. 2 Rooms. Full size kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator. Utilities included heat, water, electric. ** Call to Look 617.233.8712 ** (RLNE5917761)
Results within 5 miles of Cambridge
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Methuen
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Brattle
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Located just off Massachusetts Avenue in bustling downtown Arlington, the residences at Dudley & Grove offer unique single-level living with private entrances and convenient on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
19 Units Available
Brattle
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
$
27 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
3 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
Smoke-free, cable-ready homes with high-speed internet and hardwood floors. Common amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance services. Five minutes from Allston Street Station and 14 minutes from the international airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Winchester Town Center
Elmwood Apartments
2 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
355 sqft
Located in a charming older building in an affluent community. This pet-friendly community offers spacious interiors. Homes offer wood flooring, newer appliances and updated fixtures. Close to downtown.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
101 Nonantum St Unit A
101 Nonantum St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
475 sqft
Spacious studio unit on the ground level in a multi-family house located near Oak Square in Brighton. Unit has a combination of wall-to-wall carpeting, hardwood floors and vct floors. There is no laundry in the premise. Laundromat is nearby.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
26 Chiswick Rd.
26 Chiswick Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
242 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy studio in very good condition. Hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, windows, and appliances are all just a few years old. There is even a small porch off the back of this unit. It's located between Commonwealth Ave.

July 2020 Cambridge Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cambridge Rent Report. Cambridge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cambridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Cambridge Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cambridge Rent Report. Cambridge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cambridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Cambridge rents decline sharply over the past month

Cambridge rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cambridge stand at $1,830 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,269 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cambridge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Cambridge over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Boston metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,269.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cambridge

    As rents have fallen significantly in Cambridge, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cambridge is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Cambridge's median two-bedroom rent of $2,269 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cambridge fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cambridge than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Cambridge is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCambridge 3 BedroomsCambridge Accessible ApartmentsCambridge Apartments under $1,600Cambridge Apartments under $1,800Cambridge Apartments with Balcony
    Cambridge Apartments with GarageCambridge Apartments with GymCambridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCambridge Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Apartments with PoolCambridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Cambridge Cheap PlacesCambridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsCambridge Furnished ApartmentsCambridge Luxury PlacesCambridge Pet Friendly PlacesCambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
    Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
    Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
    Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
    West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
    Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
    Rhode Island College