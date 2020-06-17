All apartments in Burlington
26 Beacon Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

26 Beacon Street

26 Beacon Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

26 Beacon Street, Burlington, MA 01803
Burlington Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This unit, called the Grant, is our twobedroom, 2 bathroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. It is a first floor unit. The rent is including heat and hot water. We are a smoke free and pet free community. Our amenities include two swimming pools, a tennis court, a fitness center, new playground, basketball court, soccer field and barbeque areas with picnic tables around the property.

We have a maintenance staff who is on call 24/7. Our office is open 7 days a week for tours and any tenant concerns.

We take pride in our community and invite you to come and tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Beacon Street have any available units?
26 Beacon Street has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Beacon Street have?
Some of 26 Beacon Street's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Beacon Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 Beacon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Beacon Street pet-friendly?
No, 26 Beacon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington.
Does 26 Beacon Street offer parking?
No, 26 Beacon Street does not offer parking.
Does 26 Beacon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Beacon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Beacon Street have a pool?
Yes, 26 Beacon Street has a pool.
Does 26 Beacon Street have accessible units?
No, 26 Beacon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Beacon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Beacon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Beacon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Beacon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
