26 Beacon Street

Amenities

gym pool playground basketball court tennis court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

This unit, called the Grant, is our twobedroom, 2 bathroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. It is a first floor unit. The rent is including heat and hot water. We are a smoke free and pet free community. Our amenities include two swimming pools, a tennis court, a fitness center, new playground, basketball court, soccer field and barbeque areas with picnic tables around the property.



We have a maintenance staff who is on call 24/7. Our office is open 7 days a week for tours and any tenant concerns.



We take pride in our community and invite you to come and tour!