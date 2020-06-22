59 Waverley St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Awesome bight and sunny 1st floor Waverley Square Belmont first floor two bedroom with one bathroom. Enjoy the summer afternoons in the spacious fenced shared back yard or on your private deck off the back door. Inside you will not only have two large equal sized bedrooms there is the dining room, living room, and a bonus sun porch perfect for an office. There are two off street parking spaces one in the garage. The unit will be available July 1st, 2020 and move in cost are 1st, Last, Security, 1/2 broker fee.



Terms: One year lease