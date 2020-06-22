All apartments in Belmont
162 Beech St.

162 Beech St · (617) 446-3159
Location

162 Beech St, Belmont, MA 02478
Waverley Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Occupying the second and third floors of a huge multi-family house. Includes living room, den or TV room, dining room, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and kitchen. Laundry on premises, as well as front and rear porches and storage. 3 parking spaces and on street parking available. Water, sewer and trash utilities included with rent. Tenant pays heat, hot water, electricity and cable. No pets. Non Smoking. Available now. For fastest response, send email to Rasheed.joseph@newbury.edu

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

