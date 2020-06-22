162 Beech St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Occupying the second and third floors of a huge multi-family house. Includes living room, den or TV room, dining room, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and kitchen. Laundry on premises, as well as front and rear porches and storage. 3 parking spaces and on street parking available. Water, sewer and trash utilities included with rent. Tenant pays heat, hot water, electricity and cable. No pets. Non Smoking. Available now. For fastest response, send email to Rasheed.joseph@newbury.edu



Terms: One year lease